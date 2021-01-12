Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.90. Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 829,209 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66.

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

