Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 2,955 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $44,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,926,064.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 532 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $8,113.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,113.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,419 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $51,968.80.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 490 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $7,301.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,998 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,520.18.

On Thursday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,669 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $54,704.79.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,887 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $117,831.78.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,109 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $61,306.28.

On Friday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 232 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $3,456.80.

On Friday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $4,420.80.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $366.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legacy Housing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 100,382 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 496,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Legacy Housing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 174,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

