Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200,000 shares, an increase of 1,826.8% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $500.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sundial Growers stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Sundial Growers worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDL. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

