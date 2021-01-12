Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director James W. Whalen Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $41.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

