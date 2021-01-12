Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) CEO Vincent Milano Sells 2,740 Shares

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) CEO Vincent Milano sold 2,740 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $10,713.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vincent Milano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IDRA. ValuEngine cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.