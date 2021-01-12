Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$43.00.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$30.03 on Monday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.18.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

