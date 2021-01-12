Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

