Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirova grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $257.11 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

