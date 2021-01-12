Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire International ESG ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Inspire International ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

