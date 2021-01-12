Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after acquiring an additional 743,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after buying an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after buying an additional 332,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after buying an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after buying an additional 76,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

