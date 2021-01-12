Carlson Capital Management Invests $220,000 in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,582,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,549,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $440.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.27 and a 200-day moving average of $365.03. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $443.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.