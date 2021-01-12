Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 110 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

