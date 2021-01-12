Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

