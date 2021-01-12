Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Sysco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sysco by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

