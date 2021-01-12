Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $544.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.94 and a 200 day moving average of $496.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

