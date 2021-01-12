NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after acquiring an additional 841,840 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 141.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 17.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in NIKE by 126.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 131.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 39,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE opened at $147.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,170 shares of company stock worth $64,585,811 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

