Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

