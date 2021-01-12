The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPRN. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

BPRN opened at $24.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

