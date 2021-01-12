Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

NYSE HRC opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

