Zacks Investment Research Lowers PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

