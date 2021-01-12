Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

ARGTF stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

