Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital City Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

CCBG stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $438.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

