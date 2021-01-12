People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

PBCT stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

