Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Powell Industries worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Powell Industries by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Powell Industries by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Powell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Powell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

