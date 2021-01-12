Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,013 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Lawson Products worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the third quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

