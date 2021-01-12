Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

BCOR stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $774.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

