Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 75 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

