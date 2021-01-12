Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after buying an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 495,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

