Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.73. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 45,226 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $140.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

