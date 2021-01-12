Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at $112,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

