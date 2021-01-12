Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,017 shares of company stock worth $51,839,654. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

