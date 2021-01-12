Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 89,277 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 613,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AIT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.