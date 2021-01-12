Morgan Stanley Boosts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $71.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.23.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,446.36 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,519 shares of company stock worth $3,953,909 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103,057 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 255,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,162,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

