Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 535,789 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 535,789 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 541,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $74,632,000 after purchasing an additional 239,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

