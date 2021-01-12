Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,618 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 27.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.