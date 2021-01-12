Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 13,500 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Superior Group of Companies worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $371.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $127.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

