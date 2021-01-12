Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PGC opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $481.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGC. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.