Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of Heritage Insurance worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $290.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $165.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.04 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

