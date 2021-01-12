Diversified Trust Co Acquires 101 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

EPAM stock opened at $342.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $360.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,621 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

