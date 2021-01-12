Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 99,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

