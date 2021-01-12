Diversified Trust Co Invests $323,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 468,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of HR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.