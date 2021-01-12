Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

