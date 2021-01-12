BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCAB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
BioAtla stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $43.86.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
