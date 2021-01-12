Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $34.39 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $66.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $946,970.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.