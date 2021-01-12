Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.35 ($58.06).

FRE stock opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.12. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

