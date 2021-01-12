K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.36 ($8.65).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) alerts:

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) stock opened at €9.78 ($11.51) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of €10.48 ($12.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.