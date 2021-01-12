Contrasting Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luminar Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.22%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $901.24 million 0.32 $15.78 million $0.51 17.65

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Commercial Vehicle Group -5.85% -7.44% -1.80%

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Luminar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior of cabs, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures and sleeper boxes; mirrors, wipers, and controls; and electro-mechanical and cable assembly manufacturing services to customers, including box builds, complex rack and stack assemblies, and multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

