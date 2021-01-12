Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,538 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of BSX opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

