Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 5,850 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 929,958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 1,341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Domo by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 215,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

DOMO stock opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.93. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities increased their target price on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

