Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,368 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 861.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 289,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Radian Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

